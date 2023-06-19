Critical Comparison: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) and Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Albertsons Companies and Coles Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 8 3 0 2.27 Coles Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $25.93, indicating a potential upside of 21.31%. Given Albertsons Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Coles Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Coles Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.95% 68.28% 6.56% Coles Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Coles Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $77.65 billion 0.16 $1.51 billion $2.17 9.85 Coles Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Coles Group.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Coles Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Coles Group

(Get Rating)

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations. Its Coles Financial Services provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families. The company is also involved in the retailing of liquor through its 933 stores under the Liquorland, First Choice, First Choice Liquor, and Vintage Cellars brand names. In addition, it operates 711 fuel and convenience stores; and operates as flybuys loyalty program. The company was formerly known as Coles Myer Ltd. and changed its name to Coles Group Limited. Coles Group Limited was founded in 1914 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.