Critical Comparison: EQT (NYSE:EQT) & Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) and Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Petro Matad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT 41.96% 15.17% 7.06% Petro Matad N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EQT and Petro Matad, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 6 13 0 2.68 Petro Matad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

EQT currently has a consensus price target of $49.59, indicating a potential upside of 25.10%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Petro Matad.

This table compares EQT and Petro Matad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $7.50 billion 1.91 $1.77 billion $11.26 3.52 Petro Matad N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -2.83

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Petro Matad. Petro Matad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Petro Matad shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EQT beats Petro Matad on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

