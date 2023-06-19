Critical Comparison: ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) & Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) and Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and Omni-Lite Industries Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 7.61% 18.50% 6.71% Omni-Lite Industries Canada -17.29% -15.30% -9.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of ESAB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.59 billion 1.54 $223.75 million $3.29 20.12 Omni-Lite Industries Canada $11.14 million 0.61 -$2.55 million ($0.13) -3.38

This table compares ESAB and Omni-Lite Industries Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than Omni-Lite Industries Canada. Omni-Lite Industries Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ESAB and Omni-Lite Industries Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 1 4 0 2.80 Omni-Lite Industries Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESAB currently has a consensus price target of $70.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.93%. Given ESAB’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESAB is more favorable than Omni-Lite Industries Canada.

Risk and Volatility

ESAB has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESAB beats Omni-Lite Industries Canada on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

