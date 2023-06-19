Critical Contrast: Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) & Medite Cancer Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:MDIT)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) and Medite Cancer Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:MDIT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medite Cancer Diagnostics has a beta of 56.51, suggesting that its stock price is 5,551% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Medite Cancer Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -87.94% -82.56% -49.06% Medite Cancer Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medite Cancer Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cytosorbents and Medite Cancer Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.50%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Medite Cancer Diagnostics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytosorbents and Medite Cancer Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $34.69 million 4.40 -$32.81 million ($0.71) -4.89 Medite Cancer Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medite Cancer Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Medite Cancer Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medite Cancer Diagnostics beats Cytosorbents on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Medite Cancer Diagnostics

Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning. It also provides M630, a freezing microtome; TST44, a robotic multi-staining system; COT 20, a linear staining system; and RCM 9000, ACS 720, and TWISTER robotic coverslippers. In addition, the company develops SoftKit device for the self-collection of a sample that can be evaluated to provide an assessment of the health of the entire female genital tract. It sells its products through direct sales and distributors in the United States, China, Europe, and North Africa. The company serves histology and cytology laboratories associated with hospitals or research institutions, and independent laboratories. Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida.

