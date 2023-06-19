Critical Review: NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 1 0 0 2.00 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A NextPlat -86.26% -41.60% -37.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $10.97 billion 2.86 $1.67 billion N/A N/A NextPlat $11.71 million 2.21 -$9.16 million ($0.93) -2.88

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

Risk & Volatility

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats NextPlat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; Web3, an internet service built using decentralized blockchains; NextPlat Digital enable the use of a range of digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

