Critical Review: Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) & Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) and Albany International (NYSE:AIN) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shenzhou International Group and Albany International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenzhou International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Albany International $1.06 billion 2.66 $95.76 million $3.03 29.79

Albany International has higher revenue and earnings than Shenzhou International Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenzhou International Group N/A N/A N/A Albany International 8.96% 14.14% 7.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Shenzhou International Group and Albany International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.9% of Albany International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Albany International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shenzhou International Group and Albany International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenzhou International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Albany International 0 2 1 0 2.33

Albany International has a consensus price target of $105.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.71%. Given Albany International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Albany International is more favorable than Shenzhou International Group.

Summary

Albany International beats Shenzhou International Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities. Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles. This segment offers forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as process belts; and engineered fabrics. The AEC segment 3D-woven and injected composite components for aircraft engines composite airframe and engine components for military and commercial aircraft. It operates in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, France, Mexico, Italy, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.

