Critical Review: Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) & Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valeritas and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00

Minerva Surgical has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 266.43%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Valeritas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A Minerva Surgical -66.54% -133.27% -41.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Valeritas and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valeritas and Minerva Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.96 -$34.11 million ($0.92) -0.30

Valeritas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Valeritas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valeritas

(Get Rating)

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

