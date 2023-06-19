Critical Survey: Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics -318.50% -2,658.43% -177.29% Marker Therapeutics -195.46% -116.03% -64.15%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marker Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 268.10%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Marker Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics $12.94 million 0.25 -$25.41 million ($172.91) -0.02 Marker Therapeutics $9.01 million 3.07 -$29.93 million N/A N/A

Agile Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Marker Therapeutics.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats Agile Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells. The company's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapies include autologous T cells for the treatment of lymphoma and selected solid tumors; allogeneic T cells for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and off-the-shelf products in various indications. It is also developing MT-401, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of post-transplant AML; MT-401-OTS for the treatment of AML; and MT-601 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and lymphoma. Marker Therapeutics was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

