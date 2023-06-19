CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Cut by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 51.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $33.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.