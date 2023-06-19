CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Cut by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 51.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
