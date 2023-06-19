CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,604,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,266 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $149.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $165.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.77.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.