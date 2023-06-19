Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,474 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

