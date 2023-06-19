Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466,025 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $324,358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,133,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

