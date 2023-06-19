Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

