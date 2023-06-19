Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,202,000 after buying an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,778,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

