Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.59 and its 200 day moving average is $318.84.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

