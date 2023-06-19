Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $503.28.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day moving average of $365.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

