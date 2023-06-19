Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $503.28.

Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day moving average of $365.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

