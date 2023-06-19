Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $42.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.89.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $2,927,553 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

