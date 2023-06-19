Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $43.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.06 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $605,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at $106,902,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $422,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,343.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $605,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,902,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,430 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $2,532,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 762,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

