Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,964.44.

DEO opened at $173.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $178.94.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

