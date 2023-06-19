Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $128.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.19.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

