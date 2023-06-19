Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Digital Ally Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DGLY opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

