Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 924,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $24,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 488.3% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 68,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

