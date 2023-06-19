Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,111,000 after buying an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,309,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,304,000 after buying an additional 4,893,013 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after buying an additional 4,666,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,005,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.92 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

