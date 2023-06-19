Divergent Planning LLC Sells 108,933 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Divergent Planning LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $217.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.40. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

