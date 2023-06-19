Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DHC. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $615.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.10%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at $71,377,558.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.