Diversified Trust Co Acquires 154 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,361,066 shares of company stock worth $1,798,417,169 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.97 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

