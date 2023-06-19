Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

