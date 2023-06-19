Diversified Trust Co Buys 416 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.28.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

