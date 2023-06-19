Diversified Trust Co Buys 416 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.28.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
