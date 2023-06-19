Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,493.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,569.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,489.17. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

