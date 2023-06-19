Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

NYSE:TFC opened at $31.90 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.