Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.62 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.