Diversified Trust Co Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Meta Platforms by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.
Meta Platforms Price Performance
META stock opened at $281.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day moving average is $188.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $287.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
