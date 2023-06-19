Diversified Trust Co Has $184.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,130 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 7.2% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.53% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $184,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 126,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

