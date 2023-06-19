Diversified Trust Co Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

