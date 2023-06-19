Diversified Trust Co Has $4.20 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

