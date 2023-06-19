Diversified Trust Co Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.08% of Envista worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Envista by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 671,617 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Envista by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,058,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,003,000 after purchasing an additional 197,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Envista by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after purchasing an additional 702,627 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NVST opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

