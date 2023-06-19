Diversified Trust Co Has $5.90 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,134,000 after buying an additional 1,449,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,410,225 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $183.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.85 and its 200-day moving average is $164.78. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $183.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

