Diversified Trust Co Sells 10,275 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.