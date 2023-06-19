Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,518 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $319.54 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.55. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

