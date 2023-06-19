Diversified Trust Co Sells 388 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $204,205,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

