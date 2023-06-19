Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

