Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $83.98 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,298,044.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,298,044.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,249 in the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,497,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

