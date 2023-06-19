DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.64.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DV opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.25 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,918 shares of company stock worth $2,630,975. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.