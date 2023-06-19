Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.34. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatronics

Dynatronics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Further Reading

