Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stephens from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESTE. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.
Earthstone Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of ESTE opened at $13.66 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Earthstone Energy Company Profile
Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.
