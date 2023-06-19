Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.