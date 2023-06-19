Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 168,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 120,077 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 69,921 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

