Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

EFR stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

