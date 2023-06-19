Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EVG opened at $9.67 on Monday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

