Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETO opened at $23.16 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 72.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 77,497 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

