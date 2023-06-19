Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:ETB opened at $13.61 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB)
