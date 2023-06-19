Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ETB opened at $13.61 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

